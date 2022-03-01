Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise.

“The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

It hasn’t even been a full 24 hours since Jeter’s announcement, but he is already receiving interest from a prominent network. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ESPN has Jeter on its radar for the broadcast booth.

“But ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro just happens to be a huge New York Yankees fan and the Worldwide Leader in Sports would love to get into business with the former Yankees captain, according to sources inside ESPN who declined to be named,” McCarthy wrote.

Jeter already has a preexisting relationship with ESPN. A multipart documentary called “The Captain” will air later this year on ESPN+.

That being said, there’s no guarantee that Jeter wants to join the TV industry.

McCarthy added that ESPN might not be the only network that pursues Jeter. Fox and Turner Sports could make a run at the five-time World Series champion.

There’s also a chance the Yankees’ YES Network could make an offer to Jeter.

