Desmond Howard Clarifies His Opinion On College Football Players

ESPN’s Desmond Howard made waves during last week when he expressed some unsavory opinions on college players. So he decided to try and clarify those comments a little.

Appearing on the Dan Le Batard Show, Howard tried to explain that he’s happy that players can now do what coaches can do. He said he feels that if coaches can up and leave for better prospects without any consequences, then the players deserve to as well.

“I’m happy now that these kids can do the same thing that coaches can do… We got free agency in college football when it comes to coaches, so why can’t we have it when it comes to players?” Howard said.

If that’s the message Howard is giving now, he certainly did a terrible job of explaining it during College GameDay. His more recent comments on Keyshawn, J-Will, and Max indicated that he was ready to double-down.

“When you look at these kids nowadays and it’s not just the opting out, let’s go back to the transfer portal,” Howard said recently. “Those of us who do this for a living, we talk to coaches, you talk to coordinators, you talk to people in the program. They like to talk about how some of these kids, not all of them. The competitive spirit for some of these kids isn’t as strong and that’s why you see the transfer portal is now the cup runneth over so to speak.

“It’s crazy the amount of kids in the transfer portal because kids who don’t want to compete. They kind of feel entitled whether they were told this during the recruiting process or not that they were going to be starters… They don’t seem to want to stay there and compete, they jump ship a lot. The competitive spirit doesn’t seem to be there based on the people who are involved with these programs and the conversations we are having with some of them. That kind of trickles down to the bowls.”

That doesn’t sound like someone praising young college players for getting the freedom to pick where they play.

So unless Desmond Howard misspoke or had a sudden, massive change of heart, it’s hard to tell what he actually believes.