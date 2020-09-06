Desmond Howard Addresses Criticism Of His ‘College GameDay’ Statement About 2020 Season

On this morning’s College GameDay, ESPN’s college football analysts were split on their opinions of the season. Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack said they are comfortable with teams playing, as long as medical protocols are followed. Lee Corso and Desmond Howard went in the other direction.

Corso had a pretty surprising take for a college football lifer. He said that he wouldn’t play until the winter, Feb. 2021, after the NFL has finished and there is more information about how to handle COVID-19. Howard agrees.

“Personally, I have two sons too. Now, they’re not in college right now, but I would have to say that if they were, I would err on the side of caution and do probably what (Big Ten commissioner) Kevin Warren and (Pac-12 commissioner) Larry Scott did with their conferences,” the former Michigan star said, after Herbstreit said that he was comfortable with his sons playing at Clemson this fall. “I would tell them they couldn’t play for the simple fact that you’re dealing with too much medical uncertainty at that point and too many unknown health risks.”

“You’re dealing with too much medical uncertainty at this point. Too many unknown health risks,” Howard continued. “It’s really interesting that COVID-19 affects black Americans at unusually high and disproportionate rate than it does other parts of the country. Sixty kids have opted out and 80 percent of those kids are black. I would’ve erred on the side of caution with my sons and we would’ve sat this one out.”

Because there is a segment of the college football fanbase that accuse media member skeptical of playing a season through this pandemic of “rooting for the season to be canceled,” Howard had people in his Twitter mentions all day. Tonight, he addressed what he said on College GameDay, adding that he never said that he doesn’t think football should happen, but he is concerned about the short and long term effects of COVID-19, and doesn’t want this decision to play to lead to tragic outcomes.

Being cautious about something does not equate to rooting against it. There are no definitive right or wrong answers here. Yet. Like it or not, everything we are doing at this moment in time can best be described as trying our best and hoping for the same. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) September 6, 2020

Personally, I hope it all goes off without a hitch b/c 1) I love this game & this game loved me back in ways most people can only dream about & 2) I don’t want to be sitting at our GameDay desk at any point having to react to a sad Rinaldi feature about anyone irreparably harmed. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) September 6, 2020

Those are all extremely reasonable takes from Desmond Howard. Truthfully, no one knows whether the Big Ten and Pac-12, which are pushing things back, or the ACC, Big 12, and SEC, which are proceeding with the season, are right.

I would guess that 99.9-percent of the college football media world, including those who are openly questioning the season right now, hopes that it is the latter, and that the Big Ten and Pac-12 wind up looking overly cautious. That is the far less dangerous option.

On the other side of the argument, while a lost football season for many of those players would be a brutal price to play, it is far better than the alternative.

Here’s to hoping that schools that are playing keep things under control and do everything as safely as possible, and those that aren’t can return to the field soon.