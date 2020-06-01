Details Emerge From Jason Whitlock’s Exit At Fox Sports 1

Of all Monday’s top sports news stories, Jason Whitlock’s departure from FS1 is by far the most surprising. What’s next for the former Fox Sports talk-show host? Whitlock has big aspirations for his next career move.

The former Speak For Yourself host reportedly wants to start his own “direct-to-consumer business,” per the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Whitlock would be attempting to follow in the footsteps of other successful sports media entrepreneurs, including Barstool Sports‘ Dave Portnoy and The Ringer‘s Bill Simmons.

That’s a tall task for the former ESPN and Fox Sports contributor. From first glance, it certainly doesn’t appear Whitlock has the following that Portnoy and Simmons had at the start of their respective ventures.

But at this point, Whitlock doesn’t have much of a choice. ESPN and Fox Sports are two of the biggest sports publications out there. Anything other than those two outlets would be a step down for the former Speak For Yourself host.

“Whitlock, 53, is believed to be looking into starting his own direct-to-consumer business, according to sources,” Marchand wrote. “The recent model that mostly sidesteps traditional media has been successful for Bill Simmons, Dave Portnoy and Joe Rogan, among others.”

NEWS: What is potentially next for Jason Whitlock, as well as what went wrong with FS1.https://t.co/7gIbOI3pmu — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 1, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see what type of demographic Whitlock targets.

Or even what type of content he’ll produce.

But we’re certainly looking forward to whatever Whitlock has in store next. If anything, it’ll be an interesting story to follow over the next few months.