Details Emerge From Jim Nantz’s New Deal With CBS

Yesterday we learned that CBS commentator Jim Nantz will be staying with the network for many years to come. But now we have some details on just what kind of deal the longtime CBS voice will be getting.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nantz is getting a big raise worth upwards of $10.5 million per year. While it’s not exactly on par with the 10-year, $180 million they gave to his NFL booth partner Tony Romo, it’s still a substantial increase from the $6.5 million per year he was getting prior.

The length of the deal remains unknown though. Per the report, one of the sticking points throughout the negotiations was contract length.

Nantz has stated in the past that he wants to continue calling The Masters for CBS until he’s 75. At 61 years of age, a new deal with CBS would at least bring him close to that desired mark.

Jim Nantz has been with CBS since the mid-80s, covering just about every sport the network has ever gotten its hands on. He is one half of the main CBS NFL broadcast booth and has been the undisputed voice of The Masters for over 30 years.

Nantz is a two-time Sports Emmy Award winner, a five-time NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year and NSMA Hall of Fame inductee. He received the Curt Gowdy Award from the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Pete Rozelle Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

We look forward to seeing and hearing Nantz on NFL Sundays and Masters weekends for many years to come.