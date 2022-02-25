Details Emerge From Sean Payton’s Potential Role At FOX

Troy Aikman’s move from FOX to ESPN could legitimately shake up how broadcasting world. With Aikman gone, FOX must find a worthy successor for the 2022 season and beyond.

On Friday, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports announced that former Saints head coach Sean Payton is negotiating with FOX. He could receive a contract worth $10 million annually.

Although the initial belief was that Payton could work alongside Joe Buck at FOX, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that Payton may land a studio role.

“Fox will investigate McVay and surely can’t be ruled out there,” Marchand wrote. “It has already talked to Sean Payton about a studio job, according to sources.”

Regardless of what his role ends up being, it sounds like Payton should sign with a media outlet later this year.

One wild game analyst card candidate is Phil Rivers, but, like Brady, he hasn't given any indication that he would want to do it.https://t.co/ZzXTTHQL2q — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 25, 2022

This hectic offseason could become even more chaotic for FOX. There’s a scenario where Buck could follow Aikman to ESPN.

If Buck also leaves FOX this offseason, the network will have to find a new duo to call its top games each Sunday during the NFL season.

Since two out of the next three Super Bowls will air on FOX, the company’s next few moves will be closely monitored.