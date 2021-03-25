Legendary Sports Announcer Is Retiring After 55 Years

Dick Stockton, one of the most successful sports announcers in the industry, is officially retiring after 55 years of work.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post was first to break the news regarding Stockton’s retirement. Over the course of his career, Stockton worked with CBS, TNT and FOX Sports. He’s been on the call for the NBA Finals and World Series, in addition to all the NFL games he’s done throughout the years.

When discussing his retirement with the New York Post, Stockton said “I just think it is time.”

Stockton plans on writing for DStockton.com now that he’s stepping down from the broadcast booth. He also said he has enough material to eventually product a book, so sports fans should be on the lookout for that.

NEWS: Dick Stockton is retiring after 55 years in sportscasting, The Post has learned.https://t.co/XhG5f7Xndi — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 25, 2021

Immediately after the news broke about Stockton’s retirement, members of the media shared their fondest moments of him.

“Sad for FOX Sports, yet glad for Dick Stockton, a major influence in my development,” Mike Joy of Fox Sports wrote. “I’ve always admired Dick’s work, and his ‘less is more’ approach to calling big games and the biggest moments. Sundays won’t be the same without his clear, authoritative calls. Happy retirement!”

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch also went on social media to congratulate Stockton on what’s been a legendary career.

“Legend! I was blessed to have the opportunity to work w D Stock at the NFL on FOX. I’m proud to call him a mentor and a friend,” Lynch tweeted.

Congratulations to Dick Stockton on 55 years of excellence.