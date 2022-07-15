Dick Vitale Announces Great News Ahead Of Next Week's ESPYs

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale (C) dances with members of the Gonzaga Bulldogs band before the championship game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Bulldogs and the Brigham Young Cougars at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 74-54. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, it was announced that ESPN's Dick Vitale will be the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. On Friday afternoon, the famous college basketball analyst provided an update on his health.

Vitale, who missed most of the 2021-22 college hoops season because of lymphoma, has revealed that he's been cleared to make a speech at next week's ESPYs.

“This message is for ALL of u that have asked when I would be cleared to speak. Also for ALL that have sent [prayer hand emojis]. Just had my examination by Dr Steve Zeitels & he shares here his analysis of my post surgical situation,” Vitale tweeted.

Vitale posted a video of his Dr. Zeitels saying that he's healing very well.

"You’re almost entirely healed now. We’re pretty pleased where things are at," Dr. Zeitels told Vitale. The membrane is almost completely healed. Initially you had carcinoma in situ, which is pre-cancerous dysplasia throughout your vocal cords and you had the larger operation in February. We then had to follow with the second stage, which was not too long ago in June. At this point, I see no disease there at this point, so you’re gonna be good to go."

Unsurprisingly, sports fans are thrilled about this news.

After all, college basketball just isn't the same without Dickie V.

The 2022 ESPYs will be televised on July 20 starting at 8 p.m. ET.