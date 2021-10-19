Dick Vitale Reacts To Heartfelt Messages From Around Sports World

Legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared the upsetting news on Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time this year.

The 84-year-old commentator revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma after experiencing some symptoms over the past few weeks. The news comes just a few months after he announced that he had multiple surgeries to remove melanoma back in August.

Vitale shared that the road ahead won’t be easy, but that he’ll fight the cancer as hard as he can while trying to keep up his work at ESPN during the college basketball season.

“For the second time in just a few months, I’ve been diagnosed with a form of cancer,” Vitale said. “As a result of some symptoms I’ve had in recent weeks, I’ve been undergoing tests and doctors have now confirmed it’s lymphoma.

“… The plan is to treat my lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. The medical experts tell me it has a 90-percent cure rate. They say I can continue to work so I will have to manage my work schedule around my chemo schedule as they will monitor my test results along the way.”

Many around the college basketball world were devastated to hear the news of Vitale’s diagnosis, but the response to his news was heartwarming. Hundreds of fans and media members reached out to the 84-year-old to show their support and wish him the best during his upcoming treatment.

Vitale caught wind of many of those messages because he wrote a heartfelt note to his Twitter following on Monday night.

“Going to bed with a heavy heart from the hundreds of text messages, social media hits by so many of [you]. I am OVERWHELMED! My family & I say THANK YOU,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “I Will WIN THIS BATTLE with ALL the support. Must be at hospital at 5:30 am for preparation for several procedures. Prayers needed.”

Monday’s reaction to Vitale’s news was a huge positive to an otherwise upsetting situation.

Hopefully, his treatment goes smoothly and fans can see him healthy and back broadcasting games full-time as soon as possible.