Dick Vitale Reacts To Winning Jimmy V Award At ESPYS

Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale was honored at last night's ESPYS in Los Angeles for his determination as he battles cancer.

Vitale, who missed all of last season while undergoing treatment for lymphoma and an issue with his vocal cords, accepted the Jimmy V Perseverance Award, named after his close friend, the late Jim Valvano.

Vitale delivered a stirring speech onstage Wednesday night, and then expressed his gratitude on Twitter Thursday morning.

"I was so moved by the warm reception ⁦@ESPYS & want to say THANK YOU to ALL of u that have sent such beautiful messages to me," Vitale wrote. "It was great having my family at my side as I received the JIMMY V PERSEVERANCE AWARD."

He would later shout out ABC News and anchor David Muir for their segment on his honor.

"Appreciate so much the kindness I have been receiving all day about receiving the Jimmy V Perseverance Award & my message." he said. "I am overwhelmed & I simply say THANK YOU! @ABC @DavidMuir."

We can't say anything other than this was a well-deserved award for Vitale, who has continued to be upbeat and positive as he deals with adversity.

Congrats, Dickie V!