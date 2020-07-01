Disney Is Increasing The Price Of ESPN+ This August

Sports fans hoping to take advantage of ESPN’s inside-access platform ESPN+ might want to jump at the opportunity soon.

According to a report from The Verge, Disney plans to increase the price of ESPN+. Starting in August, the price of ESPN+ will rise from $4.99 per month to $5.99 per month.

The report states the price hike is only for the monthly subscription, not the annual fee. “The annual price of $49.99 will remain untouched. Existing monthly subscribers can keep the $4.99 subscription fee for a period of one year before being switched to the $5.99 price point,” the report states.

ESPN’s newest platform has been growing immensely over the past year. After debuting in April 2018, the app had 2.2 million subscribers a year later in March 2019.

However, over the past year, ESPN+ has added over five million more subscribers and now sits at 7.9 million as of March 2020.

Here’s more from The Verge on why the subscriber list has ballooned:

The app had 2.2 million subscribers in March 2019, but that number grew to 7.9 million by March 2020. The growth came after Disney launched a $12.99-a-month bundle that included ESPN Plus, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The bundle price will not be affected by the ESPN Plus monthly price hike, either.

The platform carries everything from NFL to NHL games. Its most recent success, though, has come via UFC fights.

After partnering with the UFC, ESPN placed its fights on the platform with a few free options, while other, bigger fights, are available for an additional fee.