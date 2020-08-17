Doris Burke Shares What Her Ex-Husband Said In Response

ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke had a little fun at her ex-husband’s expense earlier this month.

During a Pelicans-Grizzlies game she was covering, Burke correctly predicted the referee’s call on Lonzo Ball’s accidental groin strike to Ja Morant. She celebrated her correct call by telling play-by-play man Mark Jones, “I do like being right. Ask my ex-husband.”

Speaking to Pablo Torre for ESPN Daily on Monday, Burke brought up her ex-husband again. Torre asked she had heard from the man since she name-dropped him earlier this month.

Burke explained that she called him and wanted to apologize at first. But Gregg Burke was ultimately a good sport about the whole thing.

“I will tell you what my ex husband said: ‘I have the utmost respect for Doris. She’s a great broadcaster and a better mom.’ And I said, ‘you’re a sweetheart. You could have had a little but of fun and certainly had some fun at my expense,’ but he chose not to go i that direction and kudos to him.”

🚨New #ESPNDaily: Hall of Famer @heydb joins me from Orlando to graciously break down these unprecedented NBA playoffs — and what happened with her ex-husband (🎧 https://t.co/TVYn0wx8Va): pic.twitter.com/Np0okBaYUu — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) August 17, 2020

Doris Burke is a clearly class act, through and through. And fans of the game definitely appreciate what she brings to the table.

“Love Doris Burke… honestly one of the BEST analysts period!!” one fan wrote in the comments. “Breaks it down without relying on cliches, has inside information and tells wonderful, funny stories. Always a JOY to listen to during a game.”

“DB is the bomb,” wrote another. “Truly a generational talent in the profession. Revolutionary.”

Hopefully she has some quips left in her arsenal for the NBA playoffs. We could all use some more humor these days.