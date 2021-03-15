Sports Media World Reacts To Drew Brees Job News

Drew Brees might have retired from playing football, but the legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback won’t be leaving the sport entirely.

The longtime NFL quarterback has officially landed a new job. He’ll be working as an analyst for NBC Sports.

“I am going to be working for NBC,” Brees said on the TODAY show. “I’m part of the team now! A good team.”

“I’m excited about that journey, I’m excited to stay very closely connected to the game of football. It’s been such an important part of my life, and I continue to be able to talk about it, show passion for it and bring my kids around for that ride there as well and let them be part of some of those special moments.”

Brees will be serving as a studio analyst for Sunday Night Football and a game analyst for Notre Dame football.

Many in sports media expect Brees to eventually take over for Cris Collinsworth in the Sunday Night Football booth, though we could be several years away from that happening.

Brees will also be part of NBC’s coverage of other big events, like the Super Bowl and the Olympics. It’s a pretty cool next job for the legendary quarterback.

NBC Sports is very excited to have Brees on board.

“We’re excited to have Drew join our team,” said Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports Group, in a statement. “We know that Drew will apply the same work ethic and continuously positive attitude to everything he touches at NBC Sports and we know, as his new teammates, he’ll make us better.”