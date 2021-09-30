Look: Eli Manning Reveals His “Tech Team” For Broadcasts

ESPN’s “Manningcast,” the alternate Monday Night Football broadcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, has been a smash hit. The brothers seem to be having a lot of fun with it.

So far, we’ve had three straight weeks of the Manning Brothers on ESPN2. The broadcast took a huge ratings jump from Weeks 1 to 2. In Week 3, they ticked upwards once again, drawing 1.89 million viewers, pulling in over 12-percent of the total viewership of Monday’s Dallas Cowboys win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

It is not at all your traditional NFL game broadcast. The Mannings have tried to make it like watching the game at the bar with them. There are plenty of impressive insights by the pair of two-time Super Bowl winners, but also their father Archie may pop up. LeBron James and Nick Saban were both guests during this week’s game.

It is a family affair in more ways than one. On Thursday morning, Eli Manning posted an adorable photo with his three daughters, Ava, Lucy, and Caroline, calling them his “tech team” for the broadcasts.

This is my tech team for MNF. pic.twitter.com/SsaoGLbnZw — Eli Manning (@EliManning) September 30, 2021

Peyton and Eli Manning are contracted to host their simulcast for Monday Night Football for 10 games a season over the next three seasons. Right now, we’re about to hit our first break.

After giving their unique commentary for Weeks 1 through 3, they’ll be off until Week 7, returning to their respective couches for the New Orleans Saints trip to face the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 25.

We’ll see if that layoff spurns another big ratings spike. ESPN has a pretty brilliant hit on its hands here, and it will be fascinating to see how it builds on these three weeks of serious momentum.

