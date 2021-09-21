Eli Manning’s Joke About Peyton On Monday Night Football Going Viral

The Manning brothers are back on Monday Night Football this week. Like during their debut last Monday, Peyton and Eli have been entertaining.

Not only have the two of them been providing informative analysis of what’s going on on the field, they’ve also managed to find some time to show off their personalities.

Coming back from a commercial break, Peyton began listing all of the things his friends told him to work on and improve after last week. When he was done, Eli one-upped him in true little brother fashion.

The former New York Giants quarterback joked that all his friends told him to do was make more jokes at Peyton’s expense, including about his sizable forehead.

Eli Manning’s feedback from friends last week was more jokes about Peyton’s forehead. His favorite forehead joke: “It’s not really a forehead. It’s more of a five head, it’s so big.” 🤣 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2021

The more times they are on camera, you can see Eli and Peyton getting more comfortable. Exchanges like this are a prime example of them settling in.

As for the game they are calling, the Detroit Lions marched right downfield on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead on the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers was able to respond though, leading a workmanlike march on the Pack’s first drive, which he capped off with a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones.

You can watch Monday Night Football on ESPN, with the Manning brothers’ telecast on ESPN2.