Eli Manning's Reaction To 'Saturday Night Live' Portrayal Goes Viral

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women's Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Eli Manning and brother Peyton were the targets of a skit on "Saturday Night Live" last night.

Host Miles Teller played Peyton, with Andrew Dismukes serving as Eli in the sketch, which analyzed the 48th season premiere of the iconic late night program.

Peyton is no stranger to SNL, but for Eli, this might have been a little new. He seems to have enjoyed being the subject of the jokes.

"To get made fun of on SNL, a dream come true," Eli tweeted this morning.

It's been a big weekend so far for Eli. His Ole Miss Rebels picked up a win over a top-10 opponent (Kentucky) on Saturday afternoon, and then he got mocked on "Saturday Night Live."

Eli's New York Giants are going for a 3-1 start today at MetLife Stadium, so we'll see if he can pick up another W there.

The Manning brothers will be back on "Manningcast" for Monday night's game between the Rams and 49ers.