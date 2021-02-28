FS1’s Emmanuel Acho is temporarily leaving the sports world. The former NFL linebacker will host ‘an aftershow for ABC’s The Bachelor in coming weeks.

Chris Harrison, the show’s longtime host, is temporarily “stepping aside” in the midst of an ongoing controversy. Harrison defended a current member of this season of The Bachelor for controversial photos from her past.

‘The Bachelor’ production crew has been in search of a new host to temporarily take over The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, which will air after the season finale of the hit reality show. It appears they’ve found a replacement.

Acho will host the aftershow, which will air on Monday, Mar. 15. The show will explore the current season of The Bachelor, which is headlined by Matt James, the show’s first-ever black bachelor.

“IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose & am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year,” Acho announced via Twitter. “It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then!”

Take a look.

IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose & am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year. It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then! 🌹 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eWBXT6Kv6J — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 27, 2021

Emmanuel Acho has spent his entire professional career in the sports world. He played for the Texas Longhorns in college, and quickly became a Big 12 defensive star. Acho went on to play in the NFL for several years. He spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

The former NFL linebacker has since worked for both ESPN and Fox Sports. He currently co-hosts FS1’s Speak For Yourself alongside Marcellus Wiley. Acho is also well known for his YouTube channel ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.’

Tune into ABC on Monday, Mar. 15 to check out Acho hosting The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.