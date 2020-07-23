‘Dancing With The Stars’ Champion Reacts To Erin Andrews Getting Fired

A prominent Dancing With The Stars champion has reacted to the show’s decision on co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

ABC announced last week that the two longtime co-hosts were being replaced with Tyra Banks.

“Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges,” Andrews wrote on Twitter. “I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

Alfonso Ribeiro, the Season 19 champion, is not happy with ABC’s decision.

“I would’ve never made that decision, obviously. I think Tom and Erin are the backbone of the show,” the actor told US Weekly. “I have no idea where they’re going to go and what changes they want to make and why and how these decisions were made. But I think people like myself will absolutely miss Tom and Erin. It’ll be hard for me to see the show in whatever new form it is.”

Ribeiro hinted that he would have rather seen the show cancelled.

“Sometimes I look at things and I say, ‘Why don’t we just make a new show?’” he noted. “And then just make that show and then cancel the one that you’re chopping up.”

The new season of Dancing With The Stars, led by Tyra Banks, is scheduled to debut this fall.