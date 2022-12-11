Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications.

The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.

Both teams are trying to lock up their respective division titles. FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews is clearly pumped up for this showdown.

"Can’t wait for this," she tweeted Saturday night.

Adding another interesting wrinkle to this matchup is Brady returning home to the Bay Area. The seven-time Super Bowl winner grew up a 49ers fan in the 1980s and 1990s, but that love started dissipating during the 2000 NFL Draft.

"Brady said he loved the Niners growing up and all thru college, and then when they skipped over him in the draft.....he hated the Niners," said NFL Network's Sara Walsh last week.

The Bucs and 49ers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.