Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Admission On First Big Job

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Erin Andrews has been a sports media star for a while, but her career didn't exactly start off on the right foot.

After brief stops at Fox Sports Florida and the Sunshine Network, Andrews was hired by Turner Sports in 2002. For two years, she covered the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Thrashers as a studio host and reporter.

“I was awful, I was horrific,” Andrews admitted during her recent appearance on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast. “I didn’t know baseball at all to be hosting a desk. I didn’t have the tools to host at that time. I didn’t have the confidence.”

Andrews struggled at the job for a while and was eventually let go by the network.

“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” she admitted, via Barrett Sports Media. “It was just bad, and I appreciate Turner giving me a chance it obviously led me down a different path. I’ve always loved Charles Barkley for being in my corner but they were right to move on from me.”

After being dismissed by Turner, Andrews caught on at ESPN in April 2004. She had a successful eight-year run at the Worldwide Leader before making the move to Fox Sports in 2012.

Andrews is a mainstay at the company, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon.

It's not always about how you start your career, but rather, how you finish it.