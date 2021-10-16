Erin Andrews is one of the best in the business.

The longtime sports reporter has had quite a career, gaining notoriety in her college football coverage before moving on to the professional ranks. Andrews, who attended the University of Florida, currently works as the sideline reporter for FOX’s No. 1 NFL team. She’s ventured outside of the sports world, too, serving as a co-host for Dancing With The Stars, though the network went in a different direction last year.

Andrews’ personal life has a major sports theme, as well. She’s married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

Stoll, 39, currently works for the Los Angeles Kings, where he won two Stanley Cups. Seen above, Andrews got to celebrate the championships, as well.

The happy couple has been married since 2017, but they’ve been together for much longer than that.

Jarrett reportedly asked Andrews out on a date in 2012 – through mutual friend Michael Strahan. However, Andrews reportedly turned him down – at first, anyway. Eventually, she agreed – and the rest is history.

The former NHL player proposed in 2016 and the couple tied the knot a year later.

“June 24th was so perfect! Can we do it again next wkd? @yifatoren @orenco.co I love you for creating my fairytale. Thank you @houseofherrera @patricialansing for making the dress and veil of my dreams! It was perfection,” she wrote on Instagram following the wedding day.

The couple does not have children, though Andrews has opened up about her IVF experience.

“I have to admit, as much as I’m trying to enjoy the last few weeks before the NFL season kicks off, it has been a bit challenging for me,” Andrews wrote earlier this year. “On top of being on a special assignment last week where I was sometimes working up to 14 hours a day, I also had to set aside time for IVF treatment. For those familiar, you know it’s a time-consuming and emotionally draining process. This is my 7th one, and I’ve been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old.”

Andrews added that it can have an effect on her career.

“I work in an industry where I think women feel the need to keep things like this quiet. But no, there are so many other women who maybe put their careers on the back burner because they don’t want to miss out on any opportunities,” she said. “It’s so common that people are starting families late and put so many other aspects of their lives on hold.”

Now that it's my seventh time doing IVF, something just hit me. Why am I keeping this such a secret when this is just a part of our lives? Instead of feeling ashamed, we need to give ourselves more love. #rEAldEAl 👇https://t.co/k7O6NoZ12S — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) August 25, 2021

All the best to Erin and Jarret moving forward!