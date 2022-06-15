Look: Erin Andrews Is Ready For The Stanley Cup Finals

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals will take place this Wednesday evening, and FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews can't wait to watch all the action unfold.

Earlier this Wednesday, Andrews went on Twitter to share the following message with her followers: "Merry Christmas! It's the Finals."

Andrews has made it known throughout this postseason that she's rooting for the Tampa Bay Lighting.

The Lighting are seeking their third championship in a row. After trailing 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals, they found a way to rattle off four straight wins against the New York Rangers.

Pulling off the three-peat won't be easy though. The Colorado Avalanche have been the best team in the NHL this postseason, averaging 4.64 goals per game.

Fortunately for the Lighting, they have a top-tier goaltender in Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Coverage for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.