Erin Andrews Net Worth: How Much Does The FOX Reporter Make?

There are few more famous sports broadcasters or journalists than FOX’s Erin Andrews. The 42-year old has been in the public eye for virtually all of her professional life, dating back to her graduation from the University of Florida, where she was a member of the Florida Gators Dazzlers dance team, and the subsequent beginning of her career at FOX Sports Florida in 2000.

In 2004, Andrews landed at ESPN, where she initially reported on the NHL, college and Little League baseball, and other smaller events. She quickly began working in college football and college basketball for the network, eventually working her way onto the College GameDay crew. She’d start to branch out beyond sports, with stints on Good Morning America, Dancing With The Stars, and other major shows.

She has been married to long time NHL player Jarret Stoll, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, since June 2017. The two began dating in 2012, and were engaged in late 2016.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Erin Andrews is estimated to be worth about $30 million. It isn’t a huge surprise, given Andrew’s status as one of the top sideline reporters in the world, as well as her involvement in other major shows and programs. Fans will most notably find her working with FOX’s top NFL crew, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Erin Andrews’ career:

Andrews landed her first job after graduating from Florida with FOX Sports Florida as a freelancer. She landed with the Sunshine Network as a Tampa Bay Lightning reporter in 2001, and would make a big move up to Atlanta the following year. From 2002-04, she worked for Turner South as a studio host and reporter covering the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, and Atlanta Thrashers.

In 2004, Erin Andrews was hired by ESPN, where she became a sports media star. Among her major broadcasts were ESPN’s Thursday and Saturday primetime college football slots, Major League Baseball broadcasts, College GameDay, and prominent bowl games including the Rose Bowl.

In 2008, Andrews was the victim of a frightening instance of stalking, when a man named Michael David Barrett filmed her from inside hotel rooms in Nashville and Milwaukee. Video from the original incident was posted online the following year, after which Andrews sued Barrett and the Nashville Marriott, which she alleged gave the stalker the dates that she was staying at the hotel and a room next to hers. In 2016, she was awarded a $55 million settlement. Barrett served over two years in prison after the incident.

After appearing on Dancing With The Stars as a contestant in 2010, she became one of the show’s co-hosts in 2014, a position she would hold with Tom Bergeron through 2019. Tyra Banks took over as the sole host of the hit show this year.

Andrews co-hosted the CMT Music Awards in 2015 and 2016, doing so with Brittany Snow and then Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt.

Current Job and Salary at FOX:

In 2012, Andrews made the jump from ESPN to FOX, where she works on a majority of the network’s major sporting events. On top of working sidelines with FOX’s top NFL broadcast team, she has worked the MLB All-Star Game, World Series, Daytona 500, and more huge events.

In 2016, she re-upped with the network. Per Celebrity Net Worth, she makes an estimated $2 million per year with the network.

Late during her time with ESPN, and throughout her tenure at FOX, Erin Andrews has become a prominent celebrity endorser of a number of companies and products, including Reebok, CoverGirl, Orangetheory Fitness, and Fanatics. She has also worked with Kraft Foods’ Huddle to Fight Hunger campaign, and StubHub’s Girls Night Out campaign.

After beating cervical cancer in 2016-17, Andrews teamed with women’s health diagnostics company Hologic to launch the We Can Change This STAT campaign, which aims to encourage women to get annual exams to catch the disease early.

Family and Background:

Erin Andrews was born in Lewiston, Maine to Paula Andrews and Steve Andrews. Her father is an 11-time Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and an avid Boston Celtics fan, which helped lead her down the career path that she has carved out.

The family moved to San Antonio, Texas when she was five, and then settled in Valrico, Fla. 18 months later. Steve Andrews works for WFLA, an NBC affiliate, as an investigative journalist. From his network bio:

Steve’s reports on waste, corruption and fraud have resulted in the resignations of several public officials, closed phony charities and sparked criminal investigations by law enforcement agencies, culminating in numerous arrests and convictions. In recent years, he took up the fight for veterans’ rights. His reports convinced Congress to expand benefits to tens of thousands of Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans. Members of Congress also credit his work for helping to pass a federal law in 2019 that provides active-duty military the right to hold government doctors accountable for negligence and malpractice.

Andrews’ younger sister Kendra is a professional dancer and actress, with 13 credits on iMDB.

Kendra is three years younger than Erin, but the two are very close, and share a very close resemblance, right down to their height (Erin Andrews’ height is listed at 5-foot-10, Kendra’s is 5-foot-8).

Erin Andrews’ Marriage to Husband Jarret Stoll:

Andrews and Stoll, a former Canadian ice hockey player, began dating in 2012, while he was with the Los Angeles Kings.

Stoll made his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers in 2002, and remained with the team until June 2008, when he was traded to Los Angeles. He would win a pair of Stanley Cups in his seven year career with the Kings, the longest stint that he had in the NHL.

Ahead of the 2015-16 season, he signed with the New York Rangers, but was waived after 29 appearances with the team. He finished out that season, his final in the NHL, with the Minnesota Wild. Per Spotrac, Stoll had an estimated career earnings of over $28.5 million during his career.

The pair was engaged in Dec. 2016, and married during the summer of 2017. They do not have any kids at this time, but do share a golden retriever named Howard.