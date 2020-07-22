Erin Andrews Reacts To Her Crossword Puzzle Clue Description

Erin Andrews had a playful reaction to her crossword puzzle clue description on social media.

The NFL on FOX reporter was apparently described in a recent New York Times crossword puzzle as a Dancing With The Stars host.

However, Andrews lost that gig last week. ABC announced that it was going in a new direction, replacing Andrews and her longtime co-host, Tom Bergeron, with Tyra Banks.

“Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges,” Andrews wrote last week. “I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

The crossword puzzle didn’t appear to get the updated news, though. Andrews reacted to the crossword puzzle clue on Twitter.

“I heard it was,” Andrews wrote of the crossword puzzle clue. “I guess they didn’t the memo.”

I heard it was. 😬😬 I guess they didn’t the memo 😉 https://t.co/StmFps89Ah — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) July 22, 2020

Tyra Banks, meanwhile, is excited for her new role.

“I am excited about hosting and executive producing,” Banks said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “Getting in there, live TV. You never know what happens on live TV.”

The 29th season of Dancing With The Stars is set to debut this fall.