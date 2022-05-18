Erin Andrews Reacts To 'Dancing With The Stars' Decision

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In 2014, Erin Andrews joined Tom Bergeron as a co-host for Dancing With The Stars. Six years later, it was announced that they were being let go.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andrews discussed her departure from Dancing With The Stars. She admit the news of her termination surprised her.

"I didn’t have much time to deal with it," Andrews said. "I got a call that said, 'So-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you,' and I was like, 'Oh, s**t, this is it.' I felt sorry for myself."

Andrews also shared her thoughts on the news that Dancing With The Stars will relocate to Disney+.

For the past 15 years, Dancing With The Stars has aired on ABC.

"I obviously saw it from all the dancers posting it, so I just hope that they're doing OK and they're excited about it," Andrews said. "That's where my love and my dedication lies towards, is those guys. So, as long as all of them are good.

The next season of Dancing With The Stars will debut exclusively on Disney+ this fall.

It'll be interesting to see if this move to Disney+ helps out the show's ratings.