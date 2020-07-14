Erin Andrews Reacts To Losing Prominent Television Job

ABC’s long-running series Dancing with the Stars will be moving on without longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Bergeron confirmed his departure on Twitter earlier. He has been the primary host of the show since its inception in 2005.

As for Andrews, she finished in third place as a competitor on Dancing with the Stars in 2010 and was hired as a co-host in 2014. Her run lasted through seasons 18-to-28.

Andrews posted a heartfelt thank you message on Twitter this morning after news of her and Bergeron’s dismissals went public.

“Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges,” Andrews wrote. “I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

While Andrews’ DWTS days are over, she is still locked in as a mainstay on FOX Sports. She has been with the company since 2012 and been part of its NFL coverage since 2014.

Andrews serves as the lead sideline reporter for FOX’s top NFL broadcasting team, which features Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth.