Erin Andrews Reacts To Tuesday’s Sean Payton News

The football world was stunned to learn that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton retired as the team’s head coach today.

Payton led the Saints for 16 years, winning one Super Bowl with the franchise. Not long after the news broke, the longtime head coach spoke with the media to confirm he was walking away.

Before he stepped up to the mics to deliver his goodbye to the franchise, he had a gift for Saints owner Gayle Benson. According to NFL Network analyst Andrew Siciliano, Payton handed Benson a box with a mini King Cake – a la Ted Lasso.

The football world loved the gesture – including longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

“Love this,” Andrews said on Twitter.

Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the Chicago Bears “discussed” the idea of trading for Payton. They were one of several teams that reportedly expressed interest in the longtime Saints coach.

While other teams have shown interest, Payton made it clear he’s not taking another job – at least for the 2022 season. He did, however, leave the door open for a potential return to the league at some point.

Many NFL analysts believe media networks will pay through the roof to land Payton. Will that be his next step?

We’ll find out in the near future.