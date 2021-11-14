Erin Andrews Reacts To Viral College Football Fan Video

Longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews is the latest person to react to the incredible story of Kansas walk-on fullback Jared Casey.

Casey, a redshirt freshman walk-on, was the unlikely hero of KU’s 57-56 overtime win over Texas last night. Pressed into duty because of injuries, Casey’s first career catch came on the game-winning two-point conversion.

Video of his family celebrating in the stands behind the other end zone has been going viral, and the clip is awesome. Hearing the emotion in Casey’s parents’ voices when they realize it was their son who made the catch is something that will give you chills.

Andrews reacted to the viral video on Twitter today.

This is awesome https://t.co/rA6fSacGoP — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 14, 2021

Before last night, Casey had not played a single offensive snap for the Jayhawks. Now, he’s a part of program history as the man who scored the winning points in Kansas’ fourth all-time win over Texas.

“It just popped in my hands,” Casey said, via KansasCity.com. “A surreal moment.”

Surreal is one way to put it, and it probably doesn’t even do it justice.