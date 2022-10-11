Look: Erin Andrews Reveals Embarrassing Text Message News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is undoubtedly one of the best sideline reporters in sports. Her knowledge of emojis, however, needs some work.

On the latest episode of the "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast, Charissa Thompson revealed that her co-host doesn't know what the water emoji means.

Thompson brought this up because Andrews used this emoji in a group chat.

"You did a slip of the finger on a mass text chain with the water emoji. And if anyone doesn't know what the water emoji is, we're not gonna explain it because we're family friendly here," Thompson said. "But if don't know what it is, she responded back with the water emoji with a lot of people on this chain. I was like, 'Erin, you don't know what that means.' She was like, 'I don't.' I was like, 'Don't use it in this situation.' Like seriously."

Andrews couldn't stop laughing while Thompson was sharing this story.

Most fans of the podcast are hysterically laughing over this mix-up.

Andrews may want to avoid using the water emoji in the near future.