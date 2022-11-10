Erin Andrews Reveals The 1 Main Reason She Left ESPN

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews works on the sideline during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

In 2012, it was announced that Erin Andrews left ESPN to join Fox Sports. At the time, it was a bold move for the talented sideline reporter.

While on the "Marchand And Ourand" podcast, Andrews was asked about her move to Fox Sports.

Andrews revealed that she left ESPN because she felt like she would never be able to join the "Monday Night Football" crew.

"I knew I was never going to get Monday Night Football," Andrews said. "That role was just never offered to me."

Andrews had discussions with Mike Krzyzewski and Chip Kelly about her future. They both offered her strong advice.

"The NFL seems glamorous, cool, something I hadn’t done. And I remember Coach K saying to me, ‘How many Alabama-LSU games are you gonna do? When is it time for you to move on?'"

There's no question Andrews made the right move. She has been such an integral part of Fox Sports' NFL coverage for roughly a decade.

Every week, Andrews is assigned to the top game on Fox's schedule. She will be in Green Bay this weekend to cover the Cowboys-Packers game.