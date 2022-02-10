Erin Andrews Set To Receive Major Honor Thursday Night

FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews will be rewarded this Thursday at the Legends for Charity Annual Dinner in Los Angeles. She’ll become the first female recipient of the Pat Summerall Award.

The Summerall Award is named after late NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall. It will honor Andrews’ accomplishments as well as the impact she’s had on her community and patient families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Andrews, who graduated from Florida in 2000, first visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2013.

Since this Thursday’s event will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Los Angeles, it makes this award that much more special for Andrews.

“It is a tremendous honor to be the first female recipient of the coveted Pat Summerall Award,” Andrews said, via St. Judge. “Pat set the standard for all of us to follow in our business. To receive this award at this dinner that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charitable organization near and dear to my heart will make this evening that much more special.”

Congrats to @ErinAndrews, Gator Nation is so proud of you! First female recipient of this prestigious award 🏅

🗞:https://t.co/f0mtGbX1BP#GoGators pic.twitter.com/l17abOMYgW — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) February 10, 2022

Guest speakers will be in attendance this Thursday to honor Andrews’ career.

ESPN’s Chris Berman will present the Summerall Award to Andrews.