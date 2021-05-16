Erin Andrews Shares Honest Admission On Early Career

Erin Andrews is among the most-successful people in her field, but it wasn’t an easy road to the top for the broadcasting start.

The longtime Fox Sports reporter began her career by working for Fox Sports as a freelance contributor. She later worked for Turner South, covering the Atlanta teams as a studio host and field reporter.

On her latest podcast with Charissa Thompson, Andrews opened up about the early parts of her career. She revealed that Turner Sports did not renew her contract early on. Andrews admitted that it was the right decision by the network.

Andrews, now a broadcasting veteran, admitted that she was “terrible” early on.

“Nothing like reliving the moment when Turner didn’t renew my deal. And (by the way) I deserved it. I was tuuuuuurrrrrible,” she tweeted.

Both Andrews and Thompson opened up about the early parts of their career on the latest episode of their podcast, Calm Down With Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

“Being so candid of your experiences makes someone like me have the courage to continue to inspire to be in the same career path,” one fan tweeted.

You can listen to the latest episode of Erin and Charissa’s podcast here.