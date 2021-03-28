Erin Andrews Had A Special Reunion Earlier This Month

To the sports world, Erin Andrews is mostly known for her work covering the NFL. She’s a longtime reporter for Fox Sports.

However, to the non-sports world, Andrews is probably known for her work on Dancing With The Stars. Andrews was a longtime co-host of the popular celebrity dancing show, though she no longer holds that role.

Back in 2020, ABC announced that it was parting ways with Andrews and her longtime co-host, Tom Bergeron.

“Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for six memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels,” Andrews wrote back in July.

While Andrews is no longer part of the DWTS family, she did have a nice reunion with her longtime co-host earlier this month.

“Reunited & it feels so good,” Tom Bergeron wrote on Instagram.

Andrews, meanwhile, possibly hinted that the two could be working together at some point in the future.

“Always something in the works,” she wrote.