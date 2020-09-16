Erin Andrews Uses 1 Word To Describe Her Bucs-Saints Experience

Broadcasting the NFL in 2020 is a completely different world, as FOX’s Erin Andrews realized firsthand during’s Sunday’s Bucs-Saints game.

It wasn’t just the fact she had to adhere to social distancing while performing her task as a sideline reporter. With no crowd at the Superdome, Andrews was able to hear everything that went on down on the field.

On the latest episode of Kyle Brandt’s “10 Questions” Spotify podcast, Andrews described the entire experience as “bizarre.”

“Two things [Sunday], I never really knew how much s–t-talking there was until (Sunday),” Andrews said, via the New York Post. “You could hear it so clear. And I can’t imagine if I was down there what that would have been like.”

Andrews also described hearing Bucs quarterback Tom Brady letting several f-bombs fly after he threw a pick-six. You can watch her full segment with Brandt below.

Despite the adjustments, Andrews was able to handle her business like a pro. She even broke some news during the telecast, revealing that the Saints signed linebacker Demario Davis to an extension.

Andrews will be back on the sideline this Thursday covering Browns-Bengals.