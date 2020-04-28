ESPN Turning Into ‘The Ocho’ For Special Broadcast On Saturday

ESPN has had to get very creative with no live sports to broadcast. This Saturday, the network will be broadcasting some sports… just not the ones you usually watch, I’d guess.

Over the last few years, ESPN has carved out a day each summer to turn into “ESPN 8: The Ocho.” The gag, which stems from the 2004 comedy DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, involved the network broadcasting the most obscure sports and competitions imaginable. In the current situation, ESPN has brought back that programming a bit more often.

That will be the case once again on Saturday. This morning, ESPN announced that The Ocho will be taking over ESPN for 11 hours. This will be the first time it has been on ESPN’s flagship nespnetwork.

Among the competitions that will air on Saturday: lawn mower racing, “death diving,” slippery stairs, frog jumping, cheese rolling, cherry pit spitting, and of course, a variation of dodgeball, called dodge juggle, which is exactly what it sounds like. If anything, it should be an entertaining way to kill a few hours. What more can we ask for right now.

#TheOcho IS BACK! Saturday's 11-hour marathon kicks off live from Iceland with a world record deadlift attempt from "The Mountain." https://t.co/kFNFQfddbJ pic.twitter.com/9CTTMduutJ — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2020

The event will begin with a world record deadlift attempt, from someone that many of us already know. Thor Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man champion who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on HBO megahit Game of Thrones, will attempt to break the deadlift world record with a 1,104 pound attempt.

It will take place at noon, live from Iceland.

Jelle’s Marble Runs, Stupid Robot Fighting League, and Sign Spinning are among the other ridiculous events on the schedule. Things kick off at noon, and will run through 11 p.m. on ESPN.