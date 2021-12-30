ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water.

On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the red dot” is on Burrow the next time he plays against the Ravens. The obvious implication there is that the Ravens should target and try to injure the Bengals quarterback.

“Listen, the order’s been sent. The order’s been sent. We call it ‘the red dot’ in Baltimore and it’s on him for the rest of his career. He’s going to regret he ever did that. [Bengals head coach] Zac Taylor you’re going to regret that when your ass is fired in four years,” Scott said.

While Scott was most likely (hopefully) joking with his comments, a lot of fans too umbrage with him calling on players to try and injure someone. Scott is being shredded on Twitter this morning for those comments.

This Bart Scott dude is such a baby. Hold that L, clown. https://t.co/wgPcm3CawX — AJ (@ajgard18) December 30, 2021

Bart scott talking about how the ravens should purposefully injure joe burrow is super problematic @LRiddickESPN @diannaESPN @BartScott57 — Gabby Dougie Truther (@Jakezingis) December 30, 2021

Have y'all seen this from this morning? 😡 I didn't even play the entire video. Bart Scott went way too far with this. He is basically putting a bounty on Joe Burrow for the rest of his career when they play the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/4F3agtlhUm — Ant (@deacon_ascott) December 30, 2021

Bart Scott is becoming unhinged on #getup 😂😂😂 RedDot!! 😂😂 — Aprince15 (@APrince15) December 30, 2021

Listening to Bart Scott on Get Up talking about we ( The Revens) will injure Joe Burrow in the future. Real classy Bart. Not funny. — Robert Eichel (@Rseichel) December 30, 2021

The language Bart Scott used was obviously problematic and could result in him getting punished by ESPN. The league has been trying for years to crack down on targeting other players, and an ESPN analyst openly calling for it won’t be taken kindly.

Scott has always been outspoken and has a tendency to speak first and think later. But this might be an all-time low for him.

Hopefully he takes a moment to clarify that he was joking, otherwise he could be in serious trouble.

What are your thought son what Bart Scott said about Joe Burrow?