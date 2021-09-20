The Spun

Prominent ESPN Analyst Reportedly In Contract Negotiations

Richard Jefferson on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

When ESPN announced the lineup for its new daily NBA show earlier today, one name was conspicuously missing: Richard Jefferson.

As it turns out, there’s a reason for this. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Jefferson is currently in contract negotiations with the Worldwide Leader.

The longtime NBA forward has been with ESPN since 2019 and has primarily worked as an analyst, both in studio and on game broadcasts, during that time.

However, Marchand says that Jefferson is looking to add more hosting duties to his plate in the coming years.

Jefferson, who had done some hosting of The Jump recently after ESPN parted ways with Rachel Nichols, took to Twitter to congratulate Malika Andrews, who will host the network’s new daily NBA show NBA Today.

“You guys are going to kill it!” he wrote.

Judging by Marchand’s report, it doesn’t seem like Jefferson wants to leave ESPN, but he apparently wants to make sure he is getting a chance to broaden his horizons at the company.

We’ll have to see what the network has in store for the 41-year-old broadcaster.

