Prominent ESPN Analyst Reportedly In Contract Negotiations

When ESPN announced the lineup for its new daily NBA show earlier today, one name was conspicuously missing: Richard Jefferson.

As it turns out, there’s a reason for this. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Jefferson is currently in contract negotiations with the Worldwide Leader.

The longtime NBA forward has been with ESPN since 2019 and has primarily worked as an analyst, both in studio and on game broadcasts, during that time.

However, Marchand says that Jefferson is looking to add more hosting duties to his plate in the coming years.

Richard Jefferson was not part of the ESPN's new daily NBA show announcement because he and ESPN are in contract negotiations, according to sources. Jefferson has been hosting recently, which is where, we're told, he hopes his future lies, along with being an analyst. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 20, 2021

Jefferson, who had done some hosting of The Jump recently after ESPN parted ways with Rachel Nichols, took to Twitter to congratulate Malika Andrews, who will host the network’s new daily NBA show NBA Today.

“You guys are going to kill it!” he wrote.

You guys are going to kill it!!!!! — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 20, 2021

Judging by Marchand’s report, it doesn’t seem like Jefferson wants to leave ESPN, but he apparently wants to make sure he is getting a chance to broaden his horizons at the company.

We’ll have to see what the network has in store for the 41-year-old broadcaster.