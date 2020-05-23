Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Ryan Leaf has been arrested.

According to TMZ Sports, Leaf was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday local time in California and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. Bail was reportedly set at $5,000. As of late Friday night, he is still in custody.

Leaf rose to infamy as a draft bust after going No. 2 overall to the San Diego Chargers in 1998. After a disastrous rookie season, Leaf struggled to keep his NFL career alive and was out of the league entirely within a couple of years.

Following his retirement from football, Leaf’s off-the-field troubles became well-known. He struggled with substance abuse and was arrested multiple times.

His last arrest came in 2012, when he was imprisoned for burglary and drug possession. Leaf sobered up while in prison, and became an ambassador for a sober house organization, and has continued doing good work to help people overcome substance abuse.

Professionally, Leaf has become an analyst, first working with FOX before joining ESPN to cover college football.

Leaf’s return to respectability has garnered him a number of accolades and big gigs, including guest hosting The Rich Eisen Show and appearances on many other top programs. He was finally inducted into the Washington State Cougars Hall of Fame last year for bringing them to the Rose Bowl in 1997.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.