ESPN Analyst Wants To Cancel 'Mt. Rushmore' For Being Offensive

A prominent ESPN personality wants people to stop using "Mount Rushmore" to define sports greatness because he says it's offensive.

"Can we retire using ‘Mount Rushmore?' That should be offensive to all of us, especially Native Americans, Indigenous people who were the first people here before Christopher Columbus," Rose said in a video he tweeted.

"That land was stolen from them when it was discovered that it contained gold. "And 25 years later, to add insult to injury, four American presidents were put on what we call Mount Rushmore on the top of the dead bodies that is buried right underneath. So, I call for you and for myself — I'm owning this, too — let's stop using the term ‘Mount Rushmore' when we're talking about our favorite rappers, talking about our favorite movies, talking about our favorite players."

Rose's comment went viral on social media.

Mount Rushmore is often used to rank greatness in sports, but Rose wants that to stop.