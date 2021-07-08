ESPN Analyst’s Daughter Has Message For Rachel Nichols

Earlier this week, ESPN announced Rachel Nichols will not serve as the sideline reporter for NBA Finals coverage.

Malika Andrews replaced her. The decision, made just a few hours before the Finals kicked off, comes after controversial comments Nichols made regarding Maria Taylor.

Mariah Rose, the daughter of current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, had a few words for Nichols.

“You are a woman in the sports world and you sat there and you laughed about the Me Too movement, about your fellow women complaining about being sexually assaulted at work, do you think that’s funny?” Rose asked in a vide on TikTok.

“What really got me is that you’re tired of the Black Lives Matter movement, because you weren’t tired posting about it or making your stupid little storybook monologues about it,” she continued. “Maybe instead of crying and calling Maria a diversity token you can direct that energy to the people that think there can only be one woman on that stage.”

let’s discuss rachel nichols….this is a tale as old as time 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/t7Rv9t6EQI — mariah rose (@mariahcrose) July 5, 2021

But that’s not all. Rose also suggested Nichols’ reporting chops aren’t that great either.

“And if we’re being real Rachel Nichols is a subpar reporter, subpar, boring, not great, I’m sorry your white privilege didn’t work this time, maybe next time,” she said.

Nichols apologized for her comments earlier this week. She returned as the host for “The Jump” on Wednesday.

Maria Taylor also addressed the situation with a post on social media.