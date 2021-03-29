ESPN Announced A Significant Full-Time Hire On Monday

After spending several years as a part-time contributor for ESPN, Charly Arnolt is here to stay. The former WWE host and backstage reporter accepted a full-time offer from the Worldwide Leader on Monday.

Arnolt joined ESPN in 2018, where she spent time working with First Take and SportsCenter. She grew quickly to fame, becoming a fan favorite along the way.

She landed a full-time offer from ESPN on Monday. Arnolt will continue working with First Take and SportsCenter in addition to several other responsibilities.

“Multi-platform host and reporter Charly Arnolt will be joining ESPN on a full-time basis beginning in early April as part of a new, multi-year contract extension with the network,” ESPN announced, via ESPNpressroom.com. “Arnolt – who recently launched the weekly ESPN Podcast First Take, Her Take alongside Kimberley A. Martin and Chiney Ogwumike – will continue to have a significant role across many of the network’s other signature brands as well.”

Multi-platform host & reporter @CharlyOnTV will be joining ESPN full time beginning in April as part of a new, multi-year contract extension Arnolt will continue to contribute to @FirstTake, @SportsCenter, @SportsNation & co-host @1stTakeHerTake More: https://t.co/K38r916yII pic.twitter.com/Cw3vKFFyqs — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 29, 2021

Arnolt is thrilled to be joining the network in a full-time capacity. She released a short statement addressing her latest job offer and acceptance.

“It is so incredibly exciting to become a full-time member of the ESPN family,” Arnolt said after accepting a multi-year offer. “I look forward to continuing to grow with such a talented group of professionals and I can’t wait for all the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Charly Arnolt, known as Charly Caruso in the WWE world, is a natural fit for ESPN.

Arnolt has an extensive background in the broadcasting industry, dating back to her days with the WWE.