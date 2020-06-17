ESPN Announces 2020 Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Last month, the Hollywood Reporter revealed the “virtual hosts” for the upcoming ESPYs – ESPN’s awards show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio of Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and Russell Wilson will host the ESPYs. Unfortunately, this year’s event will feature a significant departure from year’s past.

Instead of holding the event in a crowded room, the event will be done remotely. Although the ESPYs won’t be the same this year, familiar awards will still be handed out throughout the evening.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN revealed the winner of this year’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is the recipient of this year’s award for his work as an advocate for mental health awareness.

“If I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it,” Love said previously.

"If I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it.”@kevinlove will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his work as an advocate of mental health and removing the stigmas surrounding it. pic.twitter.com/vGcKnuIURz — ESPYS (@ESPYS) June 17, 2020

Love opened up about his struggles with panic attacks and anxiety in a first-person essay titled, “Everyone is Going Through Something” on The Players’ Tribune.

That sparked a conversation around mental health in the NBA and other major sports organizations. Players like San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan publicly opened up about their struggles as well, following Love’s lead.

“I’m incredibly humbled by it,” Love said via USA Today. “It’s really a profound honor if you look back at that group of men and women who I admire. Billie Jean King, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, to name a few. It’s very, very humbling to see my name next to those.”

Last year, Bill Russell took home the award.