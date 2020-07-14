ESPN Announces Cancellation Of Show Following 2 Seasons

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN confirmed the cancellation of a show involving Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported ESPN’s plans to cancel the show. The Worldwide Leader didn’t wait long before confirming the news in a comment to the New York Post.

“The Boardroom is not being renewed following two seasons on ESPN+,” ESPN said in a statement to The Post. “Thirty Five Ventures are great partners and we look forward to continuing to discuss any future projects.”

“The Boardroom,” featured the Nets star, Jay Williams and Durant’s agent Rich Kleiman. It was featured on ESPN’s subscription platform ESPN+ for the past two years.

However, it’s clear the show didn’t do well enough for ESPN to re-up for another year.

The show was marketed as an attempt to “bring fans inside the business of sports, with candid, engaging conversations among star athletes, top entertainers and industry-leading executives about the current issues that are changing the game.”

During the show’s run, Durant made the decision to leave the Golden State Warriors. After considering several teams, including the New York Knicks, he decided to take his talents to Brooklyn.

After suffering a ruptured Achilles during the NBA Finals, Durant hasn’t stepped back out the court for competitive play. He won’t be participating in the league’s restart later this month.

The league restarts on July 30.