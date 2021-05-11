ESPN Announces Contract News For Marty Smith

ESPN announced that reporter and host Marty Smith signed a multi-year extension on Tuesday to continue his impressive career with the company.

Smith, 45, began his time with ESPN in 2006 and has gone on to carve out a variety of roles at the Worldwide Leader. Over the course of his 15 years with the company, he’s been seen everywhere from the college football sidelines to Augusta National to all three Triple crown races. Recently, he was an integral part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage, where he reported live from Trevor Lawrence’s home.

“Marty is versatility personified,” Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president of production, said in an official press release. “He can flip a switch to cover any event, story or subject, but his ability to build relationships and get to the heart of the story are part of what truly makes him a great journalist. He’s a fantastic teammate and we look forward to Marty’s signature brand of storytelling across our networks for years to come.”

Along with his on-air reporting, Smith also hosts the Marty Smith’s America podcast and co-hosts SEC Network’s and ESPN Radio’s Marty & McGee alongside Ryan McGee.

“I’ve made a career of kindness, effort and passion – treating everyone with care, compassion and respect,” Smith said in a statement. “And I am so unbelievably grateful to ESPN for believing in that equation. I determine what my energy is going to be every day, and what I bring to every story we tell, every assignment I’m given and every person we encounter. I’ve gotten to know the parents, grandparents and families of these athletes, and I genuinely care so deeply about the people we cover.”

Before joining ESPN, Smith was a senior writer for NASCAR.com, an analyst and host on the former SPEED Channel and a NASCAR analyst on Fox Sports Net. He also wrote at local papers in his native Virginia, in both Roanoke and Lynchburg.

Smith certainly deserves an extension for his various contributions to ESPN over the years. Now that he’s locked down long term, it’ll be interesting to see where the Worldwide Leader uses him next.