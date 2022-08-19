Look: ESPN Announces Decision On CFB Analyst Jesse Palmer
With the college football season just around the corner, ESPN has announced a new deal for Jesse Palmer.
Palmer, who joined ESPN in 2007, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the network.
The plan is for Palmer to continue working in the studio alongside Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway. They've been a great trio for the Worldwide Leader in Sports.
Palmer, a former quarterback for the Florida Gators, spent a few seasons in the NFL. He was on the New York Giants from 2001-04 before spending a year with the San Francisco 49ers.
In addition to his work for ESPN's college football coverage, Palmer is the host of ABC's The Bachelor.
Palmer has not yet released a statement on his new contract with ESPN.
The college football season will officially begin next Saturday.