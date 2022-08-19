Look: ESPN Announces Decision On CFB Analyst Jesse Palmer

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Jesse Palmer attends the 10th Annual Sports Business Awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on May 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

With the college football season just around the corner, ESPN has announced a new deal for Jesse Palmer.

Palmer, who joined ESPN in 2007, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the network.

The plan is for Palmer to continue working in the studio alongside Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway. They've been a great trio for the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

Palmer, a former quarterback for the Florida Gators, spent a few seasons in the NFL. He was on the New York Giants from 2001-04 before spending a year with the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to his work for ESPN's college football coverage, Palmer is the host of ABC's The Bachelor.

Palmer has not yet released a statement on his new contract with ESPN.

The college football season will officially begin next Saturday.