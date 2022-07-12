ESPN Announces Decision On Its No. 2 NFL Broadcasting Crew

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: ESPN analyst Louis Riddick looks on before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were ESPN's splashy offseason hires, but they won't be the only people calling NFL games for the network this season.

ESPN announced this afternoon that Steve Levy and Louis Riddick, who were part of the No. 1 Monday Night Football booth the last two seasons, will be part of the company's No. 2 NFL broadcasting team this year.

They will be joined in the booth by Dan Orlovsky, who replaces Brian Griese, and on the sideline by Laura Rutledge. This group will call five games in total, two in the preseason and three in the regular season.

Levy, Riddick, Orlovsky and Rutledge will be on the call for half of ESPN's Monday night doubleheader in Week 2, calling Titans-Bills. They will return to broadcast a Sunday morning game between the Broncos and Jaguars from London's Wembley Stadium in Week 8.

Finally, the group will call one of ESPN's Saturday doubleheader games in Week 18 on January 7, 2023. Kickoff times for those matchups are set for 4:15 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET.

They will make their 2022 debut during the Bears-Seahawks preseason game on August 18.

Meanwhile, ESPN's No. 1 NFL team will feature Buck, Aikman and sideline reporter Lisa Salters.