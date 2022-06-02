ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 22: Head Coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks s interviewed by ESPN Sideline Reporter, Lisa Salters before the game against the Chicago Bulls during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage.

Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been incredibly steady with her reporting for both the NFL and NBA.

In fact, Salters is the longest-tenured sideline reporter in Monday Night Football history. That just shows how much trust the network has in her.

The full details regarding Salters' new contract aren't available yet.

That being said, ESPN has to be thrilled that Salters isn't going anywhere.

Fans will get to see Salters in action this Thursday night for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. She'll provide the latest updates on both the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.