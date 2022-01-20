ESPN Announces Its Decision On The Winter Olympics

When the Winter Olympics officially kicks off in just over two weeks, a major media company will not be represented.

In a statement published on Thursday afternoon, ESPN announced none of its news personnel will be in China for the Games. ESPN made the decision amid COVID-19 and other COVID-related restrictions.

Norby Williamson, ESPN Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production & Executive Editor issued a statement.

“The safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us,” she said. “With the pandemic continuing to be a global threat, and with the COVID-related on-site restrictions in place for the Olympics that would make coverage very challenging, we felt that keeping our people home was the best decision for us.”

Initially, ESPN said it planned to send four reporters to the Winter Olympics.

Here’s more from ESPN’s statement:

As was the case with the Summer Olympics, organizers have taken steps to make information and online interviews available for media outlets covering the Games remotely. ESPN has multiple reporters assigned to do so for both television and digital news platforms.

While ESPN won’t be there, the Worldwide Leader said it will have a “special section” on ESPN.com for Olympics coverage.

