It’s official – ESPN is making major changes to its daily radio lineup, starting with the national morning show.

Golic and Wingo – featuring Mike Golic Sr. and Trey Wingo – will be replaced by Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin. The new national morning show will be hosted by Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti. The show will air from 6-9 a.m. ET.

Perhaps the most exciting ESPN Radio addition includes Mike Greenberg’s return to radio. Greenberg will be the new host of The Mike Greenberg Show, which will air from noon-2 p.m. ET. The former Mike & Mike host will be a solo-host this time around.

The ever popular Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz has been shortened by an hour, and will now air from 10-noon ET. ESPN’s decision to cut an hour of the network’s most popular show is absolutely dumbfounding. But the decision falls in line with several questionable moves the Worldwide Leader has made in past years.

Max Kellerman will be debuting a radio show of his own. The Max Kellerman Show will air from 2-4 p.m. ET.

The rest of the daily lineup includes Chiney and Golic Jr. (Chiney Ogwumike, Mike Golic Jr., 4-7 p.m. ET), Spain and Fitz (Sarah Spain, Jessie Fitz, 7-9 p.m. ET) and Freddie and Fitzsimmons (Freddie Coleman, Ian Fitzsimmons, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET).

Of all the changes, Greenberg’s re-addition to ESPN Radio has plenty of fans excited. But other changes, including cutting The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz by an hour, is a questionable decision, to say the least.