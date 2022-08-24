ESPN Announces Major Contract News For Analyst Stephania Bell

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Sportscaster ESPN Stephania Bell, Sportscaster iHeartMedia, WOR-AM Len Berman and Sportscaster Westwood One Kevin Harlan speak at the Huddle Up - Radio Sets the Score panel at Liberty Theater during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York) D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Longtime ESPN writer and injury analyst Stephania Bell has reupped with the company for multiple years.

ESPN announced Bell's contract extension on Wednesday morning. A licensed physical therapist and board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist emeritus, Bell has been with the Worldwide Leader since 2008.

“I’m thrilled to be at ESPN because we have a diverse and talented group of fantasy minds with a broad range of expertise, delivering incredible in-depth coverage for our fans,” Bell said in a company press release. “Collectively, we are ready to bring you even more so stay tuned for what we have in store this season and beyond!”

Bell is a frequent and pivotal contributor to ESPN's NFL coverage, including appearances on Fantasy Football Now and SportsCenter. She'll continue in those roles, as well as contribute in other facets.

Bell is an invaluable resource for fantasy football players because of her injury analysis and ability to offer insight into players' health. Fantasy managers should be quite happy about today's news.

In addition to Bell, ESPN has re-signed a number of NFL writers and analysts to multi-year contracts this offseason, including Field Yates, Matt Bowen and Mike Clay.